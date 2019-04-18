Baseball
Through the first three games of the season, Drew Nelson is the Middle Township Middle School baseball player of the week. Drew has come to the plate 10 times, batting 3 for 6 with 4 RBI, 4 runs scored and 3 walks. He has a .500 batting average, .700 on base percentage and 1.200 on base plus slugging percentage. He has a .909 fielding percentage (playing mostly second base) and has pitched 1.2 innings giving up 2 walks and striking out 1 batter.
Drew's hard work and motivation shows on the field and he constantly picks up his teammates and is a true team player. We look forward to Drew's continued success on the field.
Softball
Rylee McFadden is the Middle School softball team's student athlete of the week. Rylee, a captain, is a third-year player who anchors the team's defense at first base. The team also relies on her to get on base as the Lady Panther's lead-off hitter. All of Rylee's teachers say she is just as awesome in the classroom.