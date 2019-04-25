MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The world has changed since 2000, the last time Middle Township offered a new liquor license. Or, at least, the world of alcohol sales in New Jersey has changed dramatically.
Last year, Middle Township announced that its population had grown to the point where, under state law, it is eligible for an additional liquor license. At the Monday, April 15, workshop meeting of Township Committee, officials, business owners and residents discussed what that could mean for the township.
“We’ve gone 20 years without selling a liquor license. In the meantime, we’ve opened several wineries, breweries, a distillery. We now have someone proposing a 100-room hotel that could get a liquor license,” Mayor Timothy Donohue said at the meeting.
According to Kimberly Krause, the township clerk and business administrator, the last time a liquor license was sold in the township was to Acme markets in 2000. That brought in $652,000. The township currently has five consumption licenses and two distribution licenses, along with four club licenses.
According to Mayor Timothy Donohue, one of the existing licenses has been inactive, and another is used seasonally.
He said he wants to protect the value of existing licenses and believes most residents would like another nice restaurant. Donohue believes the township should take the next step on the license carefully.
“To me it’s an asset. We need to manage that asset in the way that we can create the most value from that,” Donohue said. “I’m not saying that I have the answer to what will be the perfect day to sell it, but I think it’s a discussion that we need to have.”
This was not the first time the issue was discussed by the governing body. It’s been under discussion for about a year, Donohue said. At previous meetings, residents and current license holders crowded into the meeting room to have their say. The April 15 meeting saw fewer comments, and no clear indication of what may happen next.
Donohue said the township has taken steps to ensure it will retain the right to sell the additional licenses. If the Township Committee decides to move forward, Krause said, it would start with a resolution to do so. After that, in another vote, Township Committee would advertise for bids for the license and in a third vote would award the license to the highest bidder.
“We have not set a timetable for the sale of the license,” said Donohue, adding that the township has a responsibility to the taxpayers to consider the revenue auctioning the license could bring in.
Middle Township had a rule that prevented a license being sold within a mile of another license, as measured by the shortest distance by road. But that is not expected to have an impact in this instance.
In 2000, in a suit connected to the Acme sale, an administrative law judge invalidated that ordinance, Krause said. It remains on the books, but as Committeeman Michael Clark pointed out if it was struck down it cannot be enforced anyway.
At the meeting, little was said about the impact of an additional place selling alcohol compared with what the sale could mean to the other license holders.
“As much as I’d like to see the township reap the money,” said resident John Lauricella, citing the chance to use it in the township budget, “I would hope we want to protect the people who hold a license now.”
“Our job is not to protect the business owners, or their business,” replied Donohue. “But our job is to protect the value of those licenses.”
Donohue suggested it was more of a semantic difference.
Two former mayors attended the meeting, Mike Voll and Dan Lockwood. Donohue allowed Voll to comment first, stating that he was mayor longer. The longtime former mayor said he did not see a need for more licenses. He suggested the township already has more than enough licenses.
“I think we have enough to accommodate if I want to go have drink or if I want to buy a beer,” Voll said. “Just having what we have outweighs the money that we would get.”
Clark said things have changed a lot in 20 years, also citing the tasting rooms now allowed at breweries and wineries, something that was not an issue until more recently.
“It’s a lot different than it was. So I agree with you, Mike,” Clark said.
Since a change in state law in 2012 that allowed microbreweries to sell beer by the glass as part of a tour, Middle Township has seen rapid growth in the local craft beer industry, as have other areas of Cape May County.
“I think there’s a lot of turbulence with the breweries,” Donohue said. State rules aim to prevent breweries from competing with license-holding bars and taverns. Under the brewing license, craft breweries are not allowed to sell food and are limited in the number of special events, a rule that has seen stricter enforcement recently. As Donohue stated, some believe that crackdown went too far. “Many people say the state overreacted cracking down on the breweries and now the state is backing off.”
Throughout the meeting, Donohue remained noncommittal on when the license might be put to auction, or even if it would.
“Like you, I think we’re all kind of struggling with this. We’re trying gather the best information we can and get the word out to the public as best we can,” he said.
Lockwood did not agree with Voll. He said it is a free market, and while other speakers pointed out there has not seemed to be a rush to buy licenses in the township, no one seems in a hurry to sell their license either.
Bob Noel, the president of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, said a new license could bring a new business to Middle Township, suggesting that instead of increasing competition that could increase options for residents and visitors and improve the business community.
But Dennis Roberts, the owner of the Bellevue Tavern near Township Hall, said the new outlets for alcoholic beverages have diluted the value of the full consumption licenses. He called on township officials to protect the value of those licenses.
“If you’re going to put a license out, you’re going to have to protect that value,” he said. Roberts said he has welcomed new restaurants and other businesses to his area. “I do believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, but I do not want to devalue the current licenses that have been good community members and good business members.”
Donohue had also planned to talk about how the township should respond if New Jersey approves the adult use and sale of marijuana, as Gov. Phil Murphy has advocated. A bill to create a taxed and regulated marijuana market was set for a vote in March but pulled at the last minute when it became clear it did not have enough votes in the state Senate.
“As it moved through the state level, the effort to pass it collapsed. There is no plan to bring it up again in the state legislature in the immediate future. So we sort of put it on hold to see how that situation evolves,” he said.
He suggested other communities that have already banned marijuana sales were premature until there is state action.
Supporters of the marijuana bill have said they will keep pushing for legalization.