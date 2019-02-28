EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Rishan Rashed from Kelly Hunt’s fifth-grade gifted and talented class won the 12th annual Miller School Spelling Bee.
The bee started with 78 participants, and after nine rounds, Vincent Hoang and Rishan Rashed battled it out for the championship.
After spelling "niche" in the 10th round, Rishan successfully spelled "hibiscus" in round 11 to win.
Rishan will now compete in the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 16 at the Petway Elementary School in Vineland.
The winner of the regional bee will then compete in Washington, D.C., at the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.