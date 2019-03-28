EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two students representing Dr. Joyanne D. Miller School recently received a perfect score in the second of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually.
Competing in the very difficult Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fifth-graders Easton Dilks and Rishan Rashed each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 61 fifth graders out of more than 2,300 participants achieved this result.
Other students from Miller School who achieved outstanding results in the meet included Paul Elco and Skyler Wood, also fifth graders, who scored 18 correct out of 20.
At the fifth-grade level, there were only 399 total students who score 18 or better on the challenge. In fourth grade, Madison Gladney, also competing in the Gold Division, scored an impressive 19 out of 20 on the WordMasters Challenge. In this division, there are 2,570 participants nationwide, and only 102 students achieved a score of 19 (with 29 scoring a perfect 20).
Jason DeNafo and Cayla Jao joined 166 fourth graders across the country in posting a score of 18 correct out of 20.
Please keep in mind that scores in the WordMasters Challenge do not reflect typical classroom results; in many divisions, less than 5 percent of participants score 18 or above.
The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Kelly Hunt, teacher of gifted and talented for grades 4 and 5 at the Miller School.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships.
Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
The WordMasters Challenge program is administered by a company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools. For further information, see wordmasterschallenge.com.