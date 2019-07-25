With the summer boardwalk mini-golf season in full swing and “Holey Moley,” a miniature golf-themed action game show on TV, there is no better time for a few mini-golf tips to inspire some business tips and technique. I hope these shots not only land you a few holes in one but also get you focused on the green.
The green I am hoping you’ll target and focus on is better business practices (and the money saved or earned by them).
Whether your game is business or mini-golf, you can always get better. Here is a quick round of 18 tips from a part-time mini-golfer that you may use full-time in your business.
No. 1 — Know the basic rules. Just like in business, you can learn the rules by doing some research and reading.
No. 2 — Get used to the equipment. In mini-golf you are limited in the selection of putters (unless you bring your own). Many types of business equipment are sold and resold. Sometimes a mix of new and gently used quality equipment can be just what you need. Get used to using what you have access to.
No. 3 — It is good to know the course and the challenges. In mini-golf the challenges are manmade. The same can be said about some business challenges. Knowing the golf course you are playing has its advantages. It allows you to plan the way in which you play the round. In business, what you know about the course you would like to take is essential to creating a plan.
No. 4 — Dress to impress. Today, different forms of attire are acceptable in both the business world and the world of mini-golf. Dress appropriately for the type of business you want to conduct or the impression you want to make. Be sure to be comfortable for your mini-golf game. Remember good fashion style never goes out of style.
No. 5 — Play with friends. Friends in business can help or hinder. But they know you, and you know them, and that can make a game of mini-golf that much more enjoyable.
No. 6 — Play with people who are better skilled than you. When you spend time with or do anything with somebody who is more adept at something than you, you can’t help but pick up some good habits.
No. 7 — Warm up and take a few practice putts. While we do not always get time to practice in business, you can always find a few minutes to “warm up” and think about your approach to a situation. Before a client meeting or even before a phone call, practice is a good form of preparation.
No. 8 — Keep your eye on the ball. How many times have you done everything you need to do to get a desired outcome and then at the last minute something goes wrong? It could be you took your eye off the ball. Focus and pay attention.
No. 9 —Putt straight and/or creatively. We all have the potential to make a mistake and hit or putt the ball off course and miss the hole. I count myself in a group that demonstrates regularly there is a little bit of hacker in all of us. Try to putt it straight or in the proper direction every time. In business, this means talking straight and honestly. Offer up truthful information and stay on the straight and narrow in business. In mini-golf, sometimes you need to get creative in your shots, the same holds true for business.
No. 10 — Incorporate variety into your game. You have plenty of time and options in mini-golf. Always be ready willing and able to try some new things.
No. 11 — Conditions have a way of changing. Weather changes, and so does the climate and conditions in areas of business and within your industry. Always be prepared.
No. 12 — Enjoy the walk. Unlike the game of golf, where golf cart usage is allowed, mini golf is all about walking your way through the course. Walking can lead to different and new perspectives. Slowing down your speed of play in business can be beneficial.
No. 13 — Develop your own style. Learning by watching others and learning some best practices in golf is a good thing. However, developing your own way of doing things in business can lead to new ideas and innovation.
No. 14 — Get to know the players. The mini-golf course is a great place to understand more about and get to know people. So are business seminars, group meetings and Chamber of Commerce events.
No. 15 — Etiquette. In addition to official rules, there is etiquette to follow in mini-golf. Business etiquette can be the difference between making a positive impact or ending up out of bounds, which can negatively affect your game.
No. 16 — Set goals. It is important to strive to get better. There is a real satisfaction when you shoot for and deliver a personal best. Short term, long term and “best mini-golf round of my life” numbers all have a place in goal setting.
No. 17 — Keep score. Play it straight and keep score. How else can you truly measure your progress and do better next time? Business has rules about keeping score, called accounting and paying taxes.
No. 18 — So much of the game of mini-golf is mental. If you let the weak parts of your game take up too much space in your head or hyper-focus on some huge mistake, you will not play at the top of your game. Find a way to let go of what is mentally holding you back, and move forward.
So there you have it, 18 tips inspired by mini-golf play to help you focus and hopefully help make a real difference to your game. See you on the mini-golf course!