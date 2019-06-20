Miss Night in Venice contestants pose for a picture on the deck at the home of Pat and Roy Gillian behind the new Crown sign made by Mark Crego of MC Signs as they prepare for the upcoming contest. The contestant who collects the most donations, which this year will benefit the OCHS After Prom Party, HERO Campaign and American Legion Post 524, will be crowned 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle. Contestants, along with former Night in Venice queens, will parade in convertibles along the Boardwalk from Fifth to 14th streets prior to the crowning. The queen and her court along with all contestants will reign over the city's Night in Venice boat parade Saturday, July 13.
