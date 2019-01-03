Joyce Molter, shown in center, was recognized as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year by AARP Chapter 710 during its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 13.
Molter has been an active member of the organization for five years and serves as the membership chairwoman. Originally from Feasterville, Pennsylvania, Molter is also a member of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club and volunteers her time at the Sea Isle City Historical Museum.
She and her husband of 48 years, Joe, lived in Gloucester Township before retiring to Sea Isle City. They have one son, one daughter and six grandchildren.