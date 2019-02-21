SEA ISLE CITY — With the possibility of legalized marijuana on New Jersey’s horizon, Sea Isle City’s Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutors Office hosted a marijuana and vaping awareness event titled “What’s Smoking in New Jersey?”
Douglas Collier, a former DEA special agent and Monmouth University criminal justice professor, explained the dangers of smoking marijuana and vaping tobacco products at the Feb. 8 event in Sea Isle’s municipal gymnasium.
More than 150 educators, parents, grandparents, professionals and other concerned citizens attended, some from as far away as Atlantic, Salem, Cumberland and Burlington counties.
During the presentation, Collier gave audience members a wide variety of facts and statistics, including how many people don’t understand how marijuana can adversely affect the human brain and that kids often begin smoking pot because they think it is safe. He went on to explain how the packaging of vaping products seems to be designed to attract youngsters and how the flavors of vaping products — such as bubble gum, mint and fruit punch — also appeal to kids.
Additionally, the former DEA special agent explained that because vaping products are also often odorless, some students “vape” in classrooms with teachers present and go undetected.
“Just because something is legal does not diminish the health risks,” said Sea Isle City police Chief Thomas McQuillen, who also spoke at the event. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to know all potential dangers. At this point, nobody knows the long term health effects of vaping or the true risks associated with second-hand smoke from vaping.”
Collier also explained five signs that may indicate a child is vaping tobacco products: excessive thirst; flavorful aromas on their person; an intolerance to caffeine and a decline in the use of caffeinated drinks; carrying items that resemble writing pens but are actually vaping devices; and nose bleeds.
Local service organization attended to share literature and information, including Cape Counseling, the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, Christians United for Recovery, Cape Assist and the county Health Department. Additionally, the prosecutor’s Hope One van was parked on site, allowing participants the opportunity to examine the mobile van and learn how it can deliver addiction services to people in need.
“It was a very successful and informative event and many people learned a great deal of information about vaping and marijuana use,” said Sea Isle City Municipal Alliance Coordinator Kellie Seib. “Also, it was truly a team effort, and it proved once again that we have a great city and a great county filled with people who are dedicated to educating and protecting the community. A special thank you goes to our community partners, Wawa, Acme and First Bank of Sea Isle City, who helped make this event a huge success.”
For more information about Sea Isle City’s Municipal Alliance Committee and how it strives to battle drug and alcohol abuse, see its page on Sea Isle City’s municipal website, seaislcitynj.us, or call 609-263-4461, ext. 1222. To contact the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, call 609-465-1135.