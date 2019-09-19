Oktoberfest comes to the Wildwoods on Friday, September 20 for four consecutive weekends at Morey’s Piers. The German-themed revelry officially commences with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteiner beer by the lederhosen-clad Morey family at 6:00pm. Special guest Helmut Fricker, a German yodeler and alphorn player, will perform authentic music during the opening weekend.

The festivities include classic Oktoberfest food and beverages at Wilhelm’s Bier Garten and Jumbo’s Grub & Pub, a kids “Rootbier Garten” activity area, and a full line-up of bands rocking the Coca-Cola branded stage at Mariner’s Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends.

Mariner’s Pier, located at Schellenger Avenue, will host Oktoberfest September 20-22, September 27-29, October 4-6, and October 11-13. The pier will be open from 6:00pm to 11:00pm on Fridays; 12:00pm to 11:00pm on Saturdays; 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. For more information on Morey’s Oktoberfest offerings and tickets visit www.moreyspiers.com/oktoberfest.

