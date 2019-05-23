Softball
Grace Deegler is the Lady Panthers Athlete of the Week. Grace, a second-year player, has risen to be one of the team’s star players. Her hitting and defensive play at second base have allowed Middle to become a dominant team this season. She also demands the best from her teammates and is quick to praise and help them in any way possible. Likewise, Grace works incredibly hard in school, which makes her one of the best students in her class as well.
Baseball
Greg Hrynoweski has been named the baseball Athlete of the Week. In two games last week, Greg had three hits in five at-bats, including an RBI and a run scored. Greg also pitched four innings, allowing only one earned run. Greg's positive attitude has been reflected in the team as a whole this season. Greg will be an asset for Panther baseball at the next level.