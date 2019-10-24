GALLOWAY – Enjoy an educational, collaborative day of writing at the Autumn Writing Getaway hosted of Murphy Writing of Stockton University, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Stockton University Campus Center Board of Trustees Room.
Three workshops will be offered: “Poetry in Motion,” “Finding Your Voice in Fiction” or “Writing Your Story: A Memoir Workshop.” After choosing, participants will discuss the craft of creative writing, write from prompts and share their writings in read-around sessions.
“Writing is typically a solitary act,” said Peter Murphy, Murphy Writing founder and Stockton adjunct professor. “When writers come together in a supportive community that encourages them to push their boundaries, they often experience breakthroughs. The unique exercises will allow this supportive program to benefit both beginning and experienced writers. The workshops create an encouraging community of writers where all feel welcome.”
Many former participants recall the retreat to have been a memorable experience.
“I had a story published in a magazine thanks to the retreat’s [writing exercises],” said Kim Trotto of Little Egg Harbor. “You can’t do better than that!”
The cost of the retreat is $90, which includes the workshop, lunch and six hours of professional development credit for educators. A discount is available for Stockton students, alumni, faculty, adjuncts and staff with valid I.D.
To register visit www.stockton.edu/MurphyWriting or call 609-626-3594.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.