The Vintage Jazz Band will perform “A Musical Tour of the 1920s, 30’sand 40s” 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Ocean City Public Library. Admission is free.
Between songs, a short history or background of the next tune is often given, providing an informative musical presentation. The audience will learn how the 1931 song "Heartaches" was rescued from obscurity in 1938 by a bored late-night disc jockey at a North Carolina radio station. Guests will also find out how and why the 1929 jazz standard "I'm Confessing" became a hit in 1930.
The band’s program will include classic tunes such as "After You’ve Gone," "If I Didn’t Care," "Bye Bye Blackbird," "Heartaches," "Moonglow," "Nevertheless," "Them There Eyes," "All of Me," "Jeepers Creepers" and "Some of These Days." Band instruments include guitars, banjos, clarinet, alto saxophone, upright bass and drums, as well as male and female vocalists.
Since forming in 2012, the seven-piece Vintage Jazz Band has performed concerts at public libraries, private parties, coffee houses, restaurants and various assisted-living facilities and over-55 communities in southern New Jersey. They have also performed at the N.J. Veterans Home in Vineland, the Margate City Senior Citizens Pavilion, the Port-O-Call Hotel in Ocean City and Kennedy Park in Somers Point.
For more information, call the Ocean City Public Library at 609-399-2434. The library is at 1735 Simpson Ave.