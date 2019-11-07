110719_atl_metzgolf1

A symbolic check for $15,625 is made out to The Arc of Atlantic County.

 Mary Ruley Moyer / PROVIDED

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The second annual Steve Metz Memorial Golf Outing was held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Harbor Pines Golf Club on Saint Andrews Drive.

Hundreds of golfers, family and friends enjoyed a day of golf and friendship as they paid tribute to their family member who served as a board member for The Arc of Atlantic County.

Proceeds benefited The Arc of Atlantic County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which provides support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.

The event was in honor of Steve Metz, of Northfield, an Atlantic City casino executive.

For more information, contact Bill Metz: 215-622-0220 or GolfForSteve@Hotmail.com, Christine Metz McGlynn 609-214-6126 or Linda Metz Miller at 609-214-5530.

