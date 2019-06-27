The Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler presented by AmeriHealth NJ hosted runners Saturday, June 22, for a 5-mile race beginning at Tropicana and finishing on the sand at Bungalow Beach.
“In 2018, the inaugural year we hosted 560 runners, this year over 900 registered and nearly 800 competed. We look forward to raising the bar again next year,” said Genia Bittner, race director of the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series.
Top finishers included:
• Michael Gillis 26:15, Morristown, Pennsylvania
• Anthony Giuliano 26:56, Niskayuna, New York
• Dave Favorito 27:37, Galloway Township
• Olivia Derogatis 30:56, West Chester, Pennsylvania
• Meghan Coyle 31:25, Bellmawr
• Hollie Sick 34:14, Cherry Hill
For full event results, see rmraces.live and search for Bungalow Beach Run.
“It’s wonderful to see local runners among the top overall finishers and seeing others set new personal records,” Bittner said.
Events sponsors included AmeriHealth NJ, Points Bet Sports Betting, 95.1 WAYV, Lexus of Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City, Bungalow Beach, The BierGarten Atlantic City, Bud Lite, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.