An American president swears to perform 3 sacred responsibilities:
1) Protect the citizens from harm. 2) Uphold the law. 3) uphold the constitution Regarding the first presidential duty(1) American citizenry is presently severely at risk because of shady deals and self seeking Relationships with dictators. Regarding presidential duty (#2) Our federal laws are being destroyed by corruption And the infiltration of swampy lobbyists' greedy manipulations of Our Federal Agencies that are there to protect the citizens and the countries environment responsibility # (3) The Mueller Report ( written by a lifetime LOYAL REPUBLICAN PATRIOT) thoroughly outlines at least 11 times Obstruction of Justice was clearly ordered and tried By the " highest office of the land" . Thank you Mitt Romney and Susan Collins For speaking truth but WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE FROM OTHER REPUBLICANS?
Time for all voters Republican or Democrat to be A PROFILE IN COURAGE and throw the corrupt Marauders Out and into jail where appropriate.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood NJ