CAPE MAY — On this 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball — the historic name of leagues of African American professional baseball teams that began in 1920 because of segregation and ended in the 1960s thanks to integration — immerse yourself in Cape May’s Negro League Baseball history with a weekend of receptions, a book signing, a trivia contest, an independent movie, a trolley tour and a vintage baseball game.
Negro League Baseball Weekend, April 3 to 5, is co-sponsored by the Center for Community Arts, Historic Cold Spring Village, Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities, Cape May Stage and the Mad Batter Restaurant.
Negro League Baseball got its start after the Civil War due to the meteoric rise in baseball's organization and popularity; at the same time segregation, both subtle and overt, made both amateur and professional opportunities for black players very difficult if not impossible.
The National Association of Amateur Base Ball Players rejected African American membership in 1867, and in 1876, owners of the professional National League adopted a “gentleman’s agreement” to keep blacks out. Subsequent African American players found their greatest opportunities with traveling teams until 1920, when Rube Foster launched the Negro National League. Reformulated several times with new leagues and owners, Negro League baseball enjoyed periods of success in the early 1920s and again after the Great Depression. However, Jackie Robinson’s integration of baseball in 1947 prompted a slow but irreversible influx of talent to the majors, and the remaining Negro League teams generally folded by the 1960s. (Source: History.com’s “Negro League Baseball,” history.com/topics/sports/negro-league-baseball)
The weekend will include a lecture on Octavius Catto, by Jerrold Casway, Ph.D. Casway is dean and professor emeritus at Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland. He has written many articles on 19th century baseball and was a featured keynote speaker at the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is author of “Ed Delahanty in the Emerald Age of Baseball” and “The Culture and Ethnicity of Nineteenth Century Baseball.” Octavius Catto was a black educator and activist, accomplished baseball shortstop and player-coach, and was founder and captain of Pythian Base Ball Club. He began working to break down racial barriers in baseball when white organizers formed the Pennsylvania Convention of Baseball Clubs in 1868.
Also featured signing his books will be Gaylon White, author of four books on baseball: “Left on Base in the Bush Leagues,” “Singles and Smiles: How Artie Wilson Broke Baseball’s Color Barrier,” “Handsome Ransom Jackson: Accidental Big Leaguer,” and “The Bilko Athletic Club: The Story of the 1956 Los Angeles Angels.”
Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 North, Lower Township, will host an old-fashioned, vintage baseball game, complete with hot dogs, popcorn and songs. A panel discussion of Negro League Baseball in Middle Township and Lower Township in the 1960s will be followed by Team Trivia in the Carriage House Tent on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate.
MAC will offer a guided trolley tour of historic local baseball sites. A screening of a baseball-themed film featuring Negro League Baseball will take place at Cape May Stage.
For more information on the weekend schedule, see capemaymac.org/negro-league-baseball or call MAC at 609-884-5404.
