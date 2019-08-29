A new collection of Oral Histories from Sea Isle City survivors of the March 1962 Storm has been published and recently released. Author, retired educator, and Storm survivor Joe LaRosa has collected over thirty narratives into the new book. The book, is titled Storm Stories, An Oral History, and contains over sixty photographs, most of which have never been published.
LaRosa, who in 2010 authored Our Perfect Storm, a History of the March 1962 Storm that devastated Sea Isle City, has brought to life the personal experiences of those who experienced The Storm first hand. LaRosa states “Whereas my first book was a documented history of the event, this book is the personal life-experiences of the survivors.”
LaRosa has interviewed a wide array of people for this book, from survivors who lost everything that they owned, to New Jersey State Troopers who were assigned to assist the local police department, to students who were evacuated from the island, the owners of the ball field where the helicopters carrying the evacuees from Sea Isle landed, and even the New Jersey State Climatologist. The stories range from tragic to humorous. All make for compelling reading.
“While collecting these oral histories, I attempted to include every facet of the March 1962 Storm and its effects on the residents of the community.” “If you are unfamiliar with the event, by reading this book you should have a comprehensive feeling for what happened and what the community experienced.”
The book is available for purchase at Dalrymple’s Card and Gift Shoppe, The Book Nook, and Sands Department Store, all in Sea Isle City. It is also available for purchase at the Sea Isle City Historical Museum or by emailing the author. An email account has been created for both books at march1962storm@comcast.net. Storm Stories is available for $25.00, while Our Perfect Storm is priced at $19.99. If ordering by email, please add $3.00 for postage.
