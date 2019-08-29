EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — SSN West Atlantic City and Intercontinental Hotels Group are pleased to announce the all-new Holiday Inn Express Atlantic City West-Pleasantville. The former Comfort Inn at 7079 Black Horse Pike has undergone a complete renovation with all new furnishings and fixtures throughout all of 134 guest rooms and 5 suites, the lobby and all public spaces.
Guest rooms and suites all feature the latest contemporary furniture with new 40” high-definition TVs, free WiFi, personal safes, microwaves and refrigerators in every room.
The new Smart Start breakfast buffet and the dining area have been redesigned so guests can enjoy the morning meal with a breathtaking view of the private bay beach and deck. The expanded offerings include scrambled eggs, omelets, sausage, bacon, oatmeal made fresh daily and the brand exclusive pancake machine. In addition to traditional continental fare, the signature cinnamon rolls are a special treat.
The expanded business center features ample room for multiple guests to browse the internet, check email and print for free.
The adventurous may try the extreme windsurfing provided by a local concession at the back parking area of the hotel. If you are not ready for that, you might enjoy kayaking or paddle boarding with the equipment available for rent.
The Holiday Inn Express is just four miles from the Tropicana Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beach.
