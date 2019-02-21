EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Free tree seedlings will be available to Egg Harbor Township residents in the month of March as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.
At 11:00 am on March 30, 2019, residents will be able to pick up tree seedlings at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve parking lot entrance at 318 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Seedlings, available on a first come, first served basis, also come with instructions on how to store, care for, and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two (2) days after pick-up in order to prevent the roots from drying out.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six (6) years. It is a joint effort between Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon, and FedEx.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, visit www.forestry.nj.gov or www.facebook.com/newjerseyforests.
If you have any questions please contact Matt von der Hayden, Deputy Township Administrator at 609-926-4044 or mvonderhayden@ehtgov.org.