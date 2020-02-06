The Absecon School District just celebrated a very exciting event!
On Wednesday evening, January 29th, thirty-three of our students made history at the Attales Middle School by being inducted as new members in the inaugural class of our first-ever Emma C. Attales Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.... our nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious student recognition program. We gathered to formally recognize these students who were selected by our faculty for successfully completing their candidacy and the rigorous selection process that preceded it.
In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, our inductees were also evaluated by a selection committee through the lens of the 5 pillars of the National Junior Honor Society: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character, and Citizenship. Our new members are leaders in many student organizations and will make a positive contribution to our Attales Family and our community through many upcoming projects and service learning activities. We are proud of our inaugural members and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for them and for our first-ever National Junior Honor Society chapter.
We would especially like to thank the Absecon Education Foundation for their generosity in sponsoring our new chapter. Without the support of our outstanding AEF, none of this would have been possible. From our Advisor, Mrs. Sherri Liepe, our Principal, Kevin Burns, our Superintendent, Dr. Dooley, and our thirty-three inaugural members...THANK YOU!
Congratulations to the newest members the Emma C. Attales Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society:
Student Name/Grade
Auer, Zachary/8
Brigden, Kira/8
Cavileer, Hailey/7
Costabile, Kyle/8
Ditzel, Alexandra/7
Douglas, Brandon/8
Driscoll, Kenzie/8
Evans, Delaney/8
Facenda, Cole/8
Gobran, Jessica/8
Harlan, Charlene/7
Jha, Juhi/8
Kurtz, Kylie/8
LaVigna, Shelby/7
Lino, Kimberly/8
Loeb, Kate/8
Marcyk, AnnaMaria/7
McCabe, Anna/8
McCline, Patrick/7
McNulty, Riley/7
Mimay-Canas, Andrea/8
Newman, Lowen/8
Newman, Vanessa/7
Patel, Purav/7
Peng, Bonnie/8
Pugh, Maci/7
Ramirez, Victor/7
Reynolds, Julianna/7
Rynkiewicz, Ava/7
Saint Germain, Beverly/8
Santora, Angelyna/7
Savell, Samantha/7
Sketers, Kierra/8
Sketers, Sierra/8
