The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township welcomes Stefanie Godfrey, editor of the Ocean City Magazine, as guest speaker at its next meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Godfrey is now in her 10th year of publishing the magazine and she will share some of the insight and wisdom she has experienced along the way.

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township holds weekly meetings each Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the club, contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or visit facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.

