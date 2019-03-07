Hello from Base Camp V.
As winter is winding down we still need to take all of the necessary precautions as the temperatures drop near or below freezing and don't forget to check on our elderly neighbors.
Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Spring ahead, fall back!
VFW members and guests, plan to stop by the V Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned. Then come on by Saturday evening for a Hamburger Platter starting at 6 p.m., and/or stop by Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. Make sure you attend, as we will be making nominations for next years officers.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D