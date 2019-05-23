Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, Memorial Day Weekend is finally here, and it appears that the weather will be in the 80s for the unofficial start the 2019 summer season. Lets have a fun and safe weekend.
This year's Memorial Day service will be held this Sunday, with a parade starting 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion. The parade will proceed to the Veterans Memorial Plot, where the service will begin at noon. Plan to take the children to this solemn ceremony so they can understand the true meaning of this holiday, to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. They gave their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms we all take for granted living in America, the greatest country on Earth. May they rest in peace.
It's coming down to the wire if you would like to reserve your room for the 2019 NJ VFW Convention in Wildwood. Rooms are limited, so stop by the post and add your name to the sign-in sheet as soon as possible. This year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States celebrates it's 100th birthday!! The convention runs from Wednesday, June 19, to Saturday, June 23.
Beverly has another great menu planned for our members and guests, so stop by the V on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and sit down to a great meal with family and friends. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a Hamburger Platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The June meeting is cancelled due to the VFW State Convention and our July meeting is being cancelled due to it falling on July 4.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and has earned a Campaign Ribbon, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!!
— Sgt. D