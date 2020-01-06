On Monday, Dec. 9, North Main Street School was honored as an Apple Distinguished School.
Principal Teresa McGaney-Guy opened up the Apple Distinguished School ceremony saying, “Technology is about teaching students how to be creators and how to be innovators and we have done that in our 5 years. So thank you for joining us to look at our journey as an Apple Distinguished School.”
Showing their creativity, Ms. Allen’s 5th grade drama club came dancing on stage to the aptly chosen tune “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now!” blaring from the speakers. Kicking up their heels with the drama club were Principal McGaneyGuy and Mr. Rice, a security guard at North Main. A surprise that clearly was enjoyed by everyone present.
Joining staff and students for the award presentation and student centered activities afterwards were special guests former superintendent Leonard Fitts, current interim superintendent Dennis Anderson and city council President Judy Ward along with staff members from across the district.
A hush settled over the room as a representative from Apple stepped up to the microphone to present the Apple Distinguished Award. He addressed the Apple Team whose members are Mr. Kelly, Mr. Barnard, Mrs. McCline, Mrs. Alford, Mr. Kavanagh and Principal McGaneyGuy as an exemplary team with exemplary students who really made their teachers look great. The Apple Distinguished Award box was opened and thunderous applause followed the presentation as the Team members stood proudly behind an Apple Distinguished school banner. The other Apple representative added, “I want you to hear some numbers. About 2,000 schools were invited to apply. Of those 2000 only 114 were chosen and you are the only one in the state of New Jersey and honestly one of the very few in the northeast. You are an Apple Distinguished School. For Apple that means that you are the essence of what excellence in leadership and what excellence in education means. So you are distinguished and you are above and you are very, very special.”
After the award presentation, students filed out of the multipurpose room to head downstairs to their classrooms to prepare to share their technology knowledge and skills with their guests. Enthusiasm, eagerness and excitement greeted guests as they entered the classrooms. Mr. Barnard, a member of the Apple Team at North Main commented,” Learning at North Main was changed by Apple. There was a rush of excitement in the classroom.” This excitement was palpable today as students demonstrated practical use of robotics, drones, the green screen, keynote, and many other apps.
As an Apple Distinguished School the focus is about the students at North Main Street Elementary School who today and everyday are celebrating innovation and creativity.
