PLEASANTVILLE — North Main Street School honored local veterans Nov. 15 with a tribute to their service.
Candice Deluccia, a third-grade teacher, has organized the Veterans Day program for the last 5 years.
This year, the Veterans Day program honored her father, Lance Cpl. John Rush, a U.S. Marine and Vietnam veteran whose service was from 1965 to 1968. Rush was also a commander of VFW Post 8090 and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post in Egg Harbor Township. He passed away last year.
The program began with the Pleasantville High School marching band performing patriotic songs from each branch of the military. Students seated in a circle of honor for the program stood at attention while Pleasantville High School's JROTC Color Guard presented the colors.
Marine Corps Sgt. Charles Knutson led the assembled students, staff and veterans in the Pledge of Allegiance. A huge American flag donated by the American Legion hung from the ceiling for this occasion. Pat Moschetto, a Navy CB veteran, sang God Bless America. Several former military personnel were in attendance and listened to poems and presentations recited by the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classes honoring the service of veterans.
Students from North Main Street school, in addition to the research projects on Veterans Day, presented thank you letters to the veterans.