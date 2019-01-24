NORTH WILDWOOD — Following a winter storm that produced approximately 4 inches of snow in the city Jan. 12–13, the city has released a report pertaining to its first trial run of the North Wildwood Volunteer Snow Removal Program.
“This storm was just large enough to activate our Volunteer Program, which is only activated when it snows over 2 inches,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of all of our volunteers, who went above and beyond the call of duty to help and assist our residents."
The program was activated at noon Sunday, Jan. 13. Volunteers met at the North Wildwood Recreation Center to break into groups and divide up the properties that needed to be shoveled. In total, 14 volunteers came out to shovel and salt for senior citizens and disabled persons. Volunteers worked tirelessly for two to four hours, totaling 34 hours of community service. More than 61 properties were shoveled and salted.
“The shoveling program allowed us to assist many of our residents, all of which were in need, due to the danger and nature of the activities. All in all, it was a great success and a big thanks to all volunteers,” Rosenello said.