The Northfield City School District has announced the addition of a full time preschool program that will begin with the new school year. Applications are being accepted and are due by May 31, 2019. Children must be 4 years of age prior to October 1, 2019 to be eligible to attend the program. There are 70 total seats available across 5 different classrooms. The program is being made available to all Northfield families. Should the number of new applications be larger than available seats a lottery will be held, detail lottery information and applications are available at www.ncs-nj.org under DISTRICT NEWS. Along with the application, additional details to complete the application are available online and at the school. For more information and complete program details call 609-407-4000
Northfield City school district announces full day preschool
