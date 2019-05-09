The Northfield City School District has announced the addition of a full time preschool program that will begin with the new school year. Applications are being accepted and are due by May 31, 2019. Children must be 4 years of age prior to October 1, 2019 to be eligible to attend the program. There are 70 total seats available across 5 different classrooms. The program is being made available to all Northfield families. Should the number of new applications be larger than available seats a lottery will be held, detail lottery information and applications are available at www.ncs-nj.org under DISTRICT NEWS. Along with the application, additional details to complete the application are available online and at the school. For more information and complete program details call 609-407-4000

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

