NORTHFIELD — New Jersey American Water named the Northfield Fire Department a winner of its ninth annual First Responder Grant Program.
The Northfield Fire Department is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders within the company’s service areas chosen to receive grants, totaling nearly $20,000, through the program. This year’s grants will be used in various ways by each department — from offsetting the costs of purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment and firefighting tools to water handling equipment, training and other materials used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.
More information about New Jersey American Water’s First Responder Grant Program can be found online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.
