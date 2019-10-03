Earl R. Heim, Supervisor of Operations at New Jersey American Water was proud to present a check for $1,125 to representatives from City of Northfield Fire Department in Northfield, N.J. City of Northfield Fire Department is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located throughout the state chosen as a winner of grant funds through New Jersey American Water’s 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program. All of this year’s winners will utilize these funds to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect the communities they serve.