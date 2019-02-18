NORTHFIELD — The second annual resource fair, sponsored by the special service parent advisory committee is coming to the Northfield Community School.
The free event is open to families whose children have a 504 educational plan or an individualized education plan.
District Superintendent Peter Bretones said the parent advisory board reached out to the community to bring together vendors that are sensitive to the needs of these children and their families.
“The event also brings parents together in hopes of gaining resources and services in and around the community,” Bretones said.
The resource fair is open to the Linwood, Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township and Margate school districts as well as Northfield's.
The 504 Plan is a plan developed to ensure that a child who has a disability identified under the law and is attending an elementary or secondary educational institution receives accommodations that will ensure their academic success and access to the learning environment.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Section 504 is a federal law designed to protect the rights of individuals with disabilities in programs and activities that receive financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Education. The Section 504 regulations require a school district to provide a "free appropriate public education," or FAPE, to each qualified student with a disability who is in the school district's jurisdiction, regardless of the nature or severity of the disability. Under Section 504, FAPE consists of the provision of regular or special education and related aids and services designed to meet the student's individual educational needs as adequately as the needs of nondisabled students are met.
Learning disability teacher Cynthia Hegeman said the members of the parents advisory committee as well as the district's child study team were encouraged with the number of vendors who were interested in coming to the school and meeting with parents. Last year, 18 vendors took part, and this year 33 have joined in for the event.
The resource rair will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Northfield Community School, 2000 New Road.
The vendors include: Jewish Family Service, Grace and Glory Yoga, Grow Yoga, Interactive Kids, Bright Stars, The Arc of Atlantic County, Faces 4 Autism, the Alcove Center for Children and Families, Children’s Specialized Hospital, Field of Dreams/Hoops for All, 21 Down, Children’s Interagency Coordinating Council, Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Mainland Regional High School, Growing Tree Psychological, Family Service Association, Atlantic Cape Community College, Richard Piano Studio, Ride the Wave Counseling, SPAN, Robin’s Nest, Chris Kaeble Riding Instruction, Autism Speaks, Salon Kink, Kevin O’Hare Speech Therapy, Youth Advocate Program, Inland Family Success Center, Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization, Canine Partners for Life, World Cup Karate and Our Children Making Change.
For more information contact Cynthia Hegeman at 609-407-4014.