OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Education Foundation will partner with the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company for its spring fundraiser, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point.
The event will be a wedding-themed mystery dinner theater titled "Something Old, Something New, Something Stolen, Something Blue." When a generous gift of $10,000 gets stolen from the gift table, the joyous wedding turns into a crime scene! Attendees are welcome (but not required) to wear wedding attire to get into the spirit of the program.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help develop a wellness center at the Intermediate School, support supervised social outlets such as "Friday Night with Friends," and/or presentations or workshops on adolescent and young adult mental health.
“The Ocean City Education Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of students in our community,” said Tricia Ciliberto, president of the foundation. “We are excited to be partnering with the talented members of the Theatre Company to present what promises to be a fun and memorable fundraising event.”
The Ocean City Education Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) community service organization created to bridge the gap between public education and budget shortfalls. Its mission is to energize and engage the extended community to transform the lives of Ocean City Public School students through the support of quality education.
Tickets to the dinner are $40 and include a buffet, cash bar, raffles and show.
In addition, OCEF is looking for sponsorships from local business owners to aid its fundraising efforts. Sponsors will be recognized during the spring event as well as other OCEF events held throughout the 2019-20 school year. Sponsors will also be thanked on OCEF’s website and Facebook page. All donations, whether they are monetary or gift baskets, are appreciated.
For tickets, see OCNJEF.com. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email Heather James at heatherjamesft@yahoo.com or Jennifer Shirk at jhshirk@verizon.net.