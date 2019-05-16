HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Each year the Oakcrest High School Choraliers, under the direction of Richard T. Tinsley II, teacher of vocal music/music composition and percussion instructor, travel to different destinations to participate in competitions. Recently they traveled to Hollywood, California to compete against 15 other school choir groups in the World Strides On Stage competition.
The Choraliers won numerous awards in the competition, which was held from April 25-28. The Select Choir, Oaktones, and Vocals each earned a gold rating. The Mixed Choir earned a silver rating.
Junior Alexsa Harley won the Maestro Award as a top soloist in the competition for her performance of "This is Me" from the motion picture “The Greatest Showman”.
“It was very different as I don’t usually do a lot of solos,” she said. “I was very nervous.”
The Choraliers also earned the Sweepstakes Award for having two groups closest to a perfect score. The Select Choir won the Outstanding Choir Award for having the highest score in the entire competition.
The competition took place at Calabasas High School. The group also got to tour the Walk of Fame, Universal Studios and saw Beverly Hills High School where "All American" is filmed. They also saw a lot of celebrities, including Snoop Dogg.
“This trip was one of the best experiences thus far in my six-year career,” said Tinsley. “I wasn’t sure if we’d be ready this school year for a big competition and the students absolutely lived up to the challenge and exceeded my expectations. They take every challenge I throw at them and shine under pressure all while maintaining good grades and having a whole lot of fun.”
“I take pride in being able to do these trips and give students the opportunity that may not come again for a lot of them. Winning was just the icing on the cake, being able to take the students across the country and grow as a program and family is what made them winners to me.”
“I can’t wait for what the future holds with these students and the program,” he said
The Choraliers have had a busy calendar year. Since April 2018, The Choraliers have won gold in Williamsburg, Virginia, numerous superior rankings in Music in the Parks, performed with Barry Manilow and Foreigner, staged three concerts, sang in numerous festivals and struck gold in California.
The next Choraliers public performance is the spring concert entitled “Smile,” which will take place at the school on Friday, May 17. The concert’s theme is based on the song “Smile” by Nat King Cole. There is no admission charge, although donations will be accepted.
The group's upcoming appearances include the American Choral Directors Association Festival at Rowan University on May 21, the State Teen Arts Festival at Ocean County College on May 31 and a competition at Dorney Park on June 1.