1996 Oakcrest graduate Phillip Golden, Director High School outreach for Rowan College/South Jersey, at right, discussed college life with junior Arianna Miranda, at left.

The Oakcrest High School Guidance Department hosted its 28th annual College Fair for juniors and seniors on Sept. 27. The program introduces students who are considering attending college in the future to various college programs. Close to 70 college, technical and armed forces representatives were available to speak to students.

