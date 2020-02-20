022020_ham_oakcompete ohs b bee.JPEG

2020 Brain Bee participants, front row, senior Charisse Gervacio, sophomores Katerina Sampedro and Alivia Mullery. Back row, senior Paulina Trzesniowska, junior Grace Rowley, senior Naadah Mohamed, sophomore Scarlett McCourt.

 PROVIDED / JULIE HAZARD

On February 8, seven Oakcrest High School Biomedical Magnet students traveled to Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School to compete in the 2020 Brain Bee. The competition tests students' knowledge of the structure and physiology of the brain. Senior Paulina Trzesniowska made it to the 3rd round (Top 10), which is a first for Oakcrest.

