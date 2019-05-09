To close out the week of state testing, the Oakcrest Math club started a new tradition this year. Geometry students were invited to attend Origami Day. Origami is the ancient Japanese art of creating intricate objects and complex shapes out of square pieces of paper. Under the guidance of Norma Boakes from Stockton University, students selected 9 different figures to learn and then teach to their peers. Students could make as many pieces as time allowed. Leah McDonnell, Math Club adviser, got the idea from a colleague and thought it would be great to finish off a stressful week for students with a creative and educational activity.
