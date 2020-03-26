The Oakcrest Dance and Media programs hosted their annual "Dancing With the Staff" event at the school on March 6, which featured teacher and student dance duos, performing original dance numbers on stage that were choreographed by Oakcrest dance students. The event, organized by dance teacher Rachel Gaskill and media teacher Jason Thomas, featured many exciting performances in a variety of dance styles. The show was capped off with the crowning of the champion, this year being math teacher Leah McDonnell and senior Ah'najah Hunter.
Oakcrest presents "Dancing With the Staff"
- SUBMITTED BY: JULIE HAZARD
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.