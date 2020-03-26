The Oakcrest Dance and Media programs hosted their annual "Dancing With the Staff" event at the school on March 6, which featured teacher and student dance duos, performing original dance numbers on stage that were choreographed by Oakcrest dance students. The event, organized by dance teacher Rachel Gaskill and media teacher Jason Thomas, featured many exciting performances in a variety of dance styles. The show was capped off with the crowning of the champion, this year being math teacher Leah McDonnell and senior Ah'najah Hunter.

