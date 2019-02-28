HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — "Mamma Mia!", which features music from the Swedish super group ABBA, opened on Broadway in October 2001. It was the ninth longest-running Broadway show and the longest-running jukebox musical in Broadway history.
The show will be presented next month at Oakcrest High School's Center Stage Follies.
ABBA's hits tell the story of a young women's search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels a tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.
Director/choreographer Kimberly Tunney says, "I'm so excited to bring this mass musical to the Oakcrest stage. These are songs I grew up with, and it's great to see the next generation enjoying them as well. The characters are fun and bigger-than-life and you'll instantly fall in love with them."
"Mamma Mia!" is directed and choreographed by Kimberly Tunney, with vocal direction by Richard T. Tinsley II. The production has a live band directed by Rick Schwartz.
The cast features Emily Tunney as Donna, Emma McErlain as Sophie, Sebastian Chiaramonte as Sam, Lada Doukhnai as Tonya, Maryam Cornish as Rosie, Sal Chiaramonte as Harry, Colin Luderitz as Bill, Ean Boakes as Sky, Eli Robertson as Pepper, Madison Connelly as Lisa, Scarlett McCourt as Ali, and Jameel Muhammad as Eddie. The rest of the cast includes Gia Albani, Olivia Becker, Erika Biasini, Cassie Booth, Nadia Bougioukas, Jacob Dorsey, Olivia Edmonds, Irenonsen Eigbe, Charisse Gervacio, Sydney Groen, Abigail Luderitz, Madison McCourt, Hannah McErlain, Kayla Meisenhelter, Elliott Newman, Maryn Olson, Ronique Phillips, Lyanni Rodriguez, Madison Scafario, and Abigail Tunney.
"Mamma Mia!" will be performed at Oakcrest High School 6:30 p.m. March 7 and 8, and 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Center Stage Follies is offering free tickets to Coast Guard families. Please show your military ID at the ticket counter.
Oakcrest High School is at 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing. Contact director Kim Tunney at KTunney@gehrhsd.net for more information.