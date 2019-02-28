Alec Rodriguez
Oakcrest High School senior Alec Rodriguez signed to play football for Cornell University in the fall in a signing ceremony Feb. 14. Cornell, "Big Red," is one of the oldest and most storied football programs in the nation. Rodriguez, seated center, is surrounded by family, coaches and administration at his signing ceremony.

 Julie Hazard / submitted

