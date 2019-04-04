OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce announces that Karen Bergman, councilwoman and director of catering for The Flanders Hotel, will receive the 2019 Salute to Working Women Award and will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on April 24 at The Flanders Hotel.
The award recognizes women in business for their outstanding professional and personal achievements.
Bergman has been a noted leader among the businesses and people in Ocean City. Many got to know her when she owned and operated Nash’s News on Asbury Avenue from December 1997 through December 2004. It was through Nash’s that Bergman developed a strong passion for Asbury Avenue and the Ocean City business community.
Her love for the downtown led her to serve as an executive board member for the Main Street Board, responsible for allocating funds generated to the Asbury Avenue business district from the SID tax. She also served on the Business and Neighborhood Development Board and Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Board.
Bergman is the director of catering for the Flanders Hotel. She is responsible for coordinating, supervising and directing all aspects of the catering department. This includes training, supervising and managing all catering associates to ensure complete guest satisfaction. She is also responsible for soliciting and booking banquet and catering functions.
Additionally, Bergman serves the community as councilwoman at large. In 2008, Bergman was elected in the 2nd Ward and served until 2012. After taking a break for three years, Bergman was unanimously appointed councilwoman at large to replace Michael Allegretto, was re-elected in 2016 and 2018, and still serves today.
She has also been an executive board member of the Ocean City Tourism Commission and Cape May County Chamber Board of Directors.
The luncheon will honor all working women at home or in the workforce. The luncheon is open to the public and tickets are $25 per person. For more information, to make a reservation, or to place a congratulatory ad in the program book, please contact the Chamber office at 609-399-1412 or email us at info@oceancitychamber.com