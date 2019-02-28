OCEAN CITY — Three Ocean City High School students will conduct research this year on the International Space Station as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 13.
Juniors Abigail Craige and Alexia Schmidt and sophomore Madison Morgan are finalizing their protocols and assembling their materials in preparation for their experiment’s launch into space in spring or summer.
Astronauts will then follow the students’ directions to help gather data about the effects of microgravity on the growth rates and sex ratios of brine shrimp. The students ultimately hope that their data analysis will reveal how brine shrimp can serve as a sustainable food source for astronauts.
“We developed this experiment to test a creative way to offer astronauts both an alternative food source and a method of recycling,” said Abigail. “We are using a type of algae, spirulina, that eats fecal matter to feed our brine shrimp, and then those brine shrimp can, in turn, feed astronauts. Therefore, our experiment seeks to understand if the creation of such a self-sustaining ecosystem is feasible by examining what happens to brine shrimp in space.”
Abigail and Alexia initially put together the proposal for this experiment, building upon previous research findings and consulting with high school teachers. After learning that their proposal topped nine other proposals from Ocean City High School and five from Ocean City Intermediate School to represent the Ocean City School District in the SSEP Mission 13, they recruited Madison to help prep the experiment. Madison had submitted another strong proposal for studying how mother of pearl enhances bone growth in space.
“We were impressed with the quality of the proposals from our Ocean City students,” said OC Life 21 advisers David Uhrich and Daniel Weaver, also both physics teachers. “Our students acted as true research professionals, reviewing past experiments, sometimes consulting with professionals in the field and refining their research design to fit limited space and time parameters.”
Abigail, Alexia and Madison received additional guidance from biology teacher Catherine Georges, as they worked in a short period from the time the proposal was selected to the time they needed to submit the final proposal for signoff by SSEP organizers. They continue to work in Georges’ lab to test their proposed experiment and how to best package it.
“I am hands off unless the students need my input,” said Georges. “They are conducting the experiment on the ground, seeing what does and doesn’t work, brainstorming what could go wrong and then making necessary adjustments.These students are engaging in high-level research.”
“We are proud to offer this unique opportunity to our students, because it will help them develop new skills, explore possibilities for the future and gain a competitive advantage over their peers when they go to apply for college or a job,” said district Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “We often tell them to reach for the stars and that the sky is the limit, but now that their work has reached outer space, we will need to rethink that."
The Ocean City School District is one of only two kindergarten through 12th-grade districts in New Jersey participating in the SSEP this year. The district previously participated in SSEP Mission 6, with about 100 students involved in some aspect of the proposal writing and experiment design process.
This year, the district increased student involvement by engaging high school students involved in the OC Life 21 club and eighth-grade students in a Science from Space virtual high school enrichment course.
Ocean City Primary School students in grades kindergarten through third and Intermediate School students in grades fourth through eighth also had the opportunity to participate in the SSEP by designing a patch for the chosen experiment. Each school ran a contest to choose a winning design, and the district will send the two winning patches along with its experiment into space.
The patch design winners from the Intermediate School, who will showcase their individual designs on opposite sides of one patch, are Colin Schweim, who drew a rocket ship with a cloud of smoke behind it that resembles a wave, and Valentina Asenov, who drew the district’s mascot in a spacesuit.
The team of Hanna Dolinsky and Delaney Kampmeyer created the winning design from from the Primary School, placing a photo of an astronaut on the Ocean City Boardwalk holding fries and ice cream.
In addition, the third-grade students designed and built their own LEGO space station, which required them to develop a budget, conduct research and plan for an optimal design that fit within set parameters before getting started.