OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters seek donations and sponsorships from local business owners for its Broadway Brunch by the Beach fundraiser.
The Drama Guild Boosters are looking for local business owners to donate gift basket items and live auction items.
The fundraiser will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Avalon Links Restaurant & Golf Club, 1510 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House.
All money raised from the brunch will be donated to the Drama Guild’s graduating seniors in the form of scholarships or to help bridge the gap between production costs and school budgets.
Business owners who donate will be recognized in the playbill of the upcoming Drama Guild Production, "The Wizard of Oz," taking place April, 4, 5 and 6.
Last year, nearly 100 business owners donated items such as restaurant gift certificates, winery/brewery tours, beauty treatments, fishing gear, rounds of golf, theater tickets and tickets to sporting events.
Business owners may also sponsor the event at the bronze ($100), silver ($200) or gold ($300) levels.
This year, the fundraising event is expected to host 250 guests for a beach-themed brunch, a live auction and gift basket raffles. The event will feature a performance by members of the Drama Guild.
The Drama Guild Boosters will make arrangements to pick up donations at any business owner’s convenience, or items may be mailed or dropped off at an established location.
Please contact booster club member Francine at FMcCarty@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com if you would like to donate an item or be a bronze, silver or gold sponsor.
For more information about the Ocean City High School Drama Guild, see ochsdramaguild.org.