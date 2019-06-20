As the end of the year draws closer, some seventh-grade students attending Jordan Road Middle School completed a survey about how they felt about being seventh-graders this year and what they are excited for in the eighth grade.
One of the questions the survey asked was what the best part of being in the middle school was this year. Vitchyena Exantus said, “The best part about being in the Jordan Road Middle School this year was when I attended the school spelling bee and got second place and then went to the Regional Bee.”
Priscilla Rivera said, “I think the best part of being in Jordan Road Middle School was building stronger bonds and becoming a whole family. This year has really changed me in a very positive way.”
Students were also asked what excites them most about becoming eighth-graders. Angelina States said, “I am most excited about becoming an eighth-grader because it’s a step closer to high school, then after high school comes college, and then I can pursue my long-lasted dreams.”
Another student said, “Doing the Color Run at the end of the school year. When I saw the eighth-graders coming back all colorful, it seemed really fun to do.”
With seventh-graders moving up to eighth grade, more clubs and activities are open for them. One club eighth-graders have the opportunity to be in is National Junior Honor Society. Events future eighth-graders can take part in is the eighth-grade dance and eighth-grade Awards Night, where students are honored for their achievements.
Although some extra activities are available for eighth graders, after this summer, the class of 2020 is no longer eligible for the summer plays put on by the school.
With this amazing seventh-grade year coming to an end, I can only hope that eighth grade is just as amazing!