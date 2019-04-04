EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Karen and Art Oliver, of Mays Landing, began a frightening journey 16 years ago when Art was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. For Karen Oliver it would be a challenge that she says took a great deal of faith, trust and wonderful doctors to see them through a dark time.
Karen and Art Oliver now lead Egg Harbor Township’s Praise Tabernacle Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry. The couple, along with a team of dedicated members are offering whatever they can for people who are fighting cancer.
When her husband was diagnosed with cancer, Karen Oliver said, she quickly found out there are many levels to maneuver on the road to recovery. As his primary caregiver, she became more intimate with more physical, emotional and social aspects of cancer than she ever knew was possible. She had her faith, but the cancer presented many challenges, ranging from the ways it physically and emotionally isolated her from her congregation and friends at that time to her own questioning of her faith and moments of fear that had her wanting to run away from it all.
The couple had no real network to rely upon, so they relied on faith, Karen Oliver said. She said Praise Tabernacle Pastor Steve Rahter was a source of strength and prayer when the couple was coming to grips with Art Oliver’s diagnosis and through his treatment and recovery. The couple relied on faith in God, in each other and that focus on faith is what Karen Oliver said is the secret sauce to a joyful and fulfilled life.
Fast forward 13 years and an ad for Cancer Treatment of America’s Our Journey of Hope training was in the newspaper. “They were encouraging pastoral leaders to learn about cancer and begin cancer care ministries in their own local churches. I knew this was a perfect fit for me,” said Karen Oliver.
It’s now been 28 months since Karen Oliver participated in the OJOH workshop, to become a ministry leader and put the wheels in motion for Praise Tabernacle’s own Our Journey of Hope, Cancer Care Ministry. As director of that ministry, Karen Oliver said, she reflects with gratitude on how much has happened with and through that ministry in such a short time. “The ministry can make a difference in people’s lives,” she said.
Praise Tabernacle has a team of 12 in the Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry. They meet on the third Tuesday of the month at a private home. Karen Oliver said there are so many activities at Praise Tabernacle it was difficult to find an evening that would work long term, so they decided to instead keep the meetings “homey” and the members gather in faith and make plans on how they can assist those who may be newly diagnosed with cancer and need help or those who are well along their cancer journey but need help
“We are available as caregivers, to make meals, take someone to an appointment, babysit or be an ear for them to talk to. We are able to talk with them about their fears or what to expect. We are there, and we have much to offer,” said Karen Oliver. “All of our members have been trained on what to say and what not to say and do. If we are invited on someone’s journey, then we will be there. We are organized through faith but we are nondenominational, and we are not going to hit them with a Bible. We are there to help them in whatever way we can.”
Praise Tabernacle Pastor Steve Rahter said, “Our Journey of Hope ministry does great work. Karen Oliver brought the concept to my attention a while back and volunteered to take the training at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia. After that initial training session, she was trained to be a trainer of others. Since then she has taken several groups of interested people through the program. Our Journey of Hope provides support for those who are battling cancer and reaches out to support their family members as well. Members of our congregation have benefited from this ministry, and it is also open to anyone from the community who is facing the challenges presented by a cancer diagnosis. We believe that building emotional and spiritual strength is an integral part of the healing process. Our Journey of Hope team members are able to provide that kind of strength. In the midst of the trial — there is always hope.”
On May 23 and 24 ministry leaders and pastors will be taking their seats at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia for a two-day training session called Our Journey of Hope. Nearly three years ago Karen Oliver sat in one of those seats and embarked on a journey of caring, love and giving back to her community at Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township. Today she and the team of people who make up Praise’s Our Journey of Hope stand ready to minister.
To learn more about Our Journey of Hope at Praise Tabernacle in Egg Harbor Township email kaymargo947@aol.com