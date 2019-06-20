“I had the pleasure of working with Susan Speirs as a parent and as a volunteer. I always loved that when Mrs. Speirs became principal of Seaview School, some of her own teachers were still working there. Mrs. Speirs' door was always open to me, and she was always interested in helping LEF in any way she could. She was instrumental in helping Linwood Education Foundation by encouraging her staff to donate classroom gifts and personal experiences to the LEF Gala auction. She was always so appreciative of the donations that LEF made to her school! Our community has been fortunate to have had Susan Speirs leading the way for so many years. She will be missed.”
Elise Waldman
President of the Linwood Education Foundation 2001 to 2007
“During my first-ever back-to-school night in 2008, I listened to then-Seaview School Principal Susan Speirs, introduce the parent groups, PTO and LEF. She spoke about how lucky she felt to be able to tell her teachers to dream big and think outside the box, for the parent and community support would be there to help bring those big ideas to life in the classrooms. Susan has always valued parent input and been an integral link between parent volunteers and the schools for a true community school feeling. It’s what makes Linwood schools so great!”
Megan Mostecki
LEF co-president 2017-2019, LEF member 2013-present, PTO co-president 2011-2013, PTO member 2008-2013 and Summer Enrichment co-chair 2010 and 2011
“The Linwood School District is blessed with amazing parent groups that are only as strong as the relationship with our teachers, staff and administrators. As past co-presidents of the Linwood Education Foundation, it was immediately obvious to us Susan Speirs loves our children like her own and would do whatever it takes to help us achieve our lofty goals. No matter what or when we needed something, Susan was always available to sit down with us and problem solve. She remains one of LEF’s biggest cheerleaders and her tireless efforts, dedication and loyalty to our schools and our children will surely be missed.
Gina Osbeck
LEF co-president 2013-2017, member nine years
Junetta Dix
LEF co-president 2016-2017, member five years
“Susan has given her heart and soul to the Linwood community, even forgoing time with her own family in order to make our families feel special. She had the unique job of principal to Seaview and then Belhaven but also was a parent within the school systems, so she had her hands and heart in every aspect of our schools. Susan’s love for her students, faculty and administration will always be her legacy and a wonderful example of what a Linwood educator aspires to. The children love her, the teachers respect her, and most of all, the community adores her. Best of luck in the future, Susan will be strongly missed.”
Ava Cocchi
PTO president 2012-2014
“It was truly an honor to work closely with Susan Spiers while volunteering with the Linwood Education Foundation. I found her to be passionate about the children and always thinking of what would be best for the district overall. One of the biggest things I admired about Susan is that she was completed fair-minded, trustworthy and objective while serving as a principal while living in the community herself — something that is truly admirable.
Kelly Batz
LEF treasurer 2007-2017
“Something that I have learned to truly value about Susan Speirs is her dignity. I was PTO president during a difficult time in our school district. There were a lot of questions and uncertainty. I was in several meetings with her and was a part of dozens of conversations where she could have been unkind, she could have divulged personal opinions or simply blown up because of all the chaos that seemed to surround her. But she was always collected, professional in every way and had our kids at the forefront of her mind. Susan Speirs focused on what she could control and created as much light as she could for her students, amid the skepticism. I looked to her as an example of how to navigate my way through uncertainty. I will miss her and the integrity that she led with.”
Lori Post
PTO co-president
“Mrs. Speirs has been a wonderful part of our school community. I remember when our oldest daughter entered kindergarten and Mrs. Speirs spoke at orientation and suggested for parents to get involved in their child’s education. We became involved through volunteering at both of our schools. Becoming involved as parents and encouraging student involvement at our schools became easy with all of the programs Mrs. Speirs has supported through her years at Seaview and Belhaven. Our children learned how to become respectful and to blossom under the tutelage of their teachers and the support of the administration. As parents, we have been blessed to have been part of so many wonderful experiences over the years in our daughters’ educations and how very much we appreciate all of Susan’s encouragement. Mrs. Speirs has provided through her years as a principal a caring and nurturing school environment to support the development of the whole child.”
Catherine and Steven Evinski
PTO volunteers