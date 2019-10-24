"Peace, Politics and Plutonium: A Maven's Guide to the Middle East" is the topic to be explored at Shirat Hayam on Sunday, Nov. 10 with Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent and analyst for the Jerusalem Post for the past 20 years.
Well connected to both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Hoffman has interviewed every major political figure across the spectrum and has been interviewed himself as a Middle east analyst by the major news outlets. Called "the most optimistic man in Israel," Hoffman provides a behind the scenes look at the intrigue and humor in the Israeli political arena.
General admission for the 7 p.m. lecture is $18 per person. A sponsor admission, which includes a 5:30 p.m. Israeli dinner and reception with the journalist is $36 per person. RSVP to Karen at 609-822-7116, ext 101 or to karen.mckinney@shirathayamnj.org. Checks may be mailed to Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave, Ventnor, NJ, 08406.
The lecture is sponsored by Israel Matters of Shirat Hayam and has also been assisted by a Maalot grant awarded by the Jewish National Fund and Nefesh B'Nefesh.
