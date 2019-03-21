DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The township School District participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual Pennies for Patients coin drive, which benefits patients with blood cancer.
The entire district raised $2,323.48, but the bulk of the donations came from one particular boy who has consistently donated generous sums since kindergarten.
Eighth-grader Thomas Germanio brought in $1,128.99 this year. Since kindergarten, he had donated a whopping $3,397.16 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through Pennies for Patients. He said he learned to care about and help others from his family, and donates in honor of his Grandpop Frank.