If you are in the tourism business, chances are visitors will engage with your brand through multiple channels. Recognizing these points of encounter will help you gain a better understanding of how they interact with your brand. A good place to start is by taking the time to put yourself in your customers’ shoes to visualize the brand engagement process from their point of view.
Understanding who your customers are is a key first step in perfecting your customer engagement process. Identify your target demographics (average age, gender, family size, ethnicity, income and education) as well as your customers’ psychographics (habits, hobbies and values). In short, demographics explain who your customers are; psychographics explain why they buy. You can only effectively reach your target audience when you understand both aspects.
Your digital presence and word-of-mouth play a powerful role in customer perceptions. Take a look at where your brand stands online. Start by visiting your own website to make sure it loads quickly. The ideal loading time is two to five seconds. Note that each second after the first two of loading time could result in roughly 40 percent of your potential customers bouncing to another site. Look carefully at your website on your phone. That’s where most of your customer base is using your website. Is it user-friendly? Can customers easily get information, contact you, make purchases or book online?
In the social media era, your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn presence are just as, if not even more important, than your website. Social media is intimate and immediate. Customers browse around looking for details about other customer experiences as well as validating that your brand’s "vibe" fits with their style. Your social media presence should be an extension of what’s really happening. A key point to remember is that it’s social media, not sales media, so be careful not to be overly pushy about sales in your posts. Focus more on your holistic brand experience and highlight the fun and insider view of what’s happening.
Review your online brand reputation. Visit Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor, Manta, Four Square and Amazon. See where your brand stands and take the necessary steps to address any negative reviews, where possible. Pro tip: If your business happens to be a hotel or motel and you don’t want to pay the OTA’s (Online Travel Agencies) pricey fees, then remind visitors to book directly with you and even provide incentives for them to do so.
If a customer reaches out to you via phone, make sure that their experience is fast and easy, as well as warm and sincere. This is an area where customer service training can really pay off. Training your team to hone their "phone voice" and to be fast with handling customer phone interactions will ensure they are exceeding customer expectations.
When a customer engages with you in person, service with a smile, eye contact and personalized interactions are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. employs a "three steps of service" approach:
1. Deliver a warm and sincere greeting … with the use of the customer’s name
2. Anticipation and compliance with guest needs
3. A fond farewell… give them a warm goodbye and use the customer’s name
The new value equation for customers is based on the plus or minus of the perceived value received. Loyalty increases with satisfaction. Satisfied customers return, and existing customers cost less than new customers.
Lastly, make sure to keep your brand top-of-mind after the customer has purchased from you. Periodically sending e-mails, surveys and/or postcards will continue to keep your customers engaged and coming back again and again.
Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, MBA, is president and founder of Suasion Communications Group with offices in Somers Point and Haddonfield.