The Pilgrim Academy held its annual science fair awards ceremony Thursday night, honoring students in second through 12th grades for their efforts.
The extensive projects ranged from reducing bacterial growth on cell phones to which cereal pumps the most iron to the burning time of inexpensive and expensive candles. Along with their original experiments, students were required to submit research papers with the following sections: introduction, background research, works cited, hypothesis, procedures, observations, results, conclusions, and teleology. The teleology portion of each research paper explains the correlation between the experiment and God's creation. A separate award is given to a junior high student and a high school student for the best teleologies submitted.
Analise LoPresti of Egg Harbor Township earned double honors for her project titled, "Costly Convenience: What's hiding in your fruits and vegetables?" Miss LoPresti's project about the bacterial contamination of pre-bagged fruits and vegetables compared to that of fresh fruits and vegetables earned first place in chemistry and the senior high teleology award. LoPresti's teleology included examples of God's protection of the Israelites from germs in their camp.
Other first place winners included Joshua Forlenza of Toms River in the physics category, Mikey Lipari of Forked River and Carly Angelo of Mays Landing for earth science, and Caitlin Houck of Hammonton for life science. Students taking firsts on the elementary level included 6th grader Ashton Cochran of Absecon and 5th grader Jayden Wolcott of Hammonton.
Though a science fair is time-consuming, the payoff is gratifying.
“It keeps us sharp because we are always learning,” said Ruth Blouch, Pilgrim's science department head. “The students are actually educating the teachers, which I think is wonderful. They’re getting to tell us their discoveries. The roles get reversed there; that’s what I think is exciting for me.”
The Pilgrim Academy’s 40-acre wooded campus is located in Galloway Township. Pilgrim seeks to give every student a strong college preparatory liberal arts education within the context of a Christian worldview. For more information regarding the science fair of The Pilgrim Academy, contact Headmaster Chris Storr at 609-965-2866.