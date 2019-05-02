EGG HARBOR CITY — Tackle Direct, a business that bills itself as the World’s Premier Fishing Outfitter, has taken the first step to develop a property in Egg Harbor City. Mayor Lisa Jiampetti made the announcement at the Thursday, April 25, City Council meeting.
“I met with our City Planner Tim Michel and redevelopment attorney Fred Scerni, and they suggested that we pass a resolution requesting that the Land Use Board begin an investigation to deem the property an area in need of redevelopment,” Jiampetti said.
The area that would be developed is adjacent to Egg Harbor City Lake on Philadelphia Avenue. “It is an area set aside for passive recreation,” city engineer Ryan McGowan said. “It was originally planned to be developed as a recreation complex but that was nixed due to the millions of dollars it would have cost.
“I was included in a meeting with the Pinelands Commission where this was discussed. The commission’s staff was impressed by what is planned.”
McGowan said that the proposed development would include a 70,000-square-foot warehouse and retail building. It would also include an artificial lake where customers could try out the equipment the store has to offer.
“We expect that this will be a destination for families from as far away as New York and Maryland,” McGowan said. “It is also likely to benefit the adjoining campground.”
“They are a good community member that hires local people and helps their employees offset their property taxes if they live in the city,” Council President Robert Ross said. “They would start with about 70 employees but expect the business to eventually double in size.”
McGowan said the company hopes to open the business in 2 to 2½ years.
The resolution passed with five members in support. Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. voted against the resolution and Councilwoman Robin Sefton abstained because she owns a similar business.
Council was also scheduled to act on its 2019 budget. Councilman Angelo Lello made a motion to table the vote that was seconded by Mays. A workshop to further discuss the budget has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 8.
Jiampetti also presented the Mayor’s Citizenship Award to David Aponte.