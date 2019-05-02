From the mailbag:
Hello, Don. The NFL draft is well underway and my brother Mike's grandson, Ben Powers of Oklahoma University, is expected to go in the fourth or fifth round. Ben played offensive guard for three years and projected the last two Heisman Trophy winners: Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Kyler was just selected No. 1 in this year's draft. — Steve Powers
The Powers family were lifeguard rowing champs in the early '60s. They help organize the Community Prayer Breakfast at St. Thomas.
The 37th South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame lists a number of locals who have earned this honor. Included are Ken Leary, Father Ed Lyons, Jim Mogan, Lou Polisano, Joe Porch, Bill Hiltner, and Lou Roe.
Turning back the pages to ...
1961: Coach Stan Marczyk led Holy Spirit to its first state football championship.
1968: Nine-year-old Don Marandino captured the city foul shooting championship by defeating 12-year-old Paul Lewis. Marandino had won the junior age group championship for 6- to 9-year-olds before beating Lewis, the senior winner of 10- to 13-year-olds. Mike Branco finished second ahead of John Barone in the Junior Division. Recreation Director Jim Mogen awarded the trophies.
1974: Coach Stan Bergman’s Holy Spirit varsity eight won the World Schoolboy Rowing Championship in Henley England. Mark Bristle (North School teacher) was a member of the crew.
2009: Matt Szczur (pronounced Cesar) sparked Villanova to a 14-13 victory over William and Mary 14-13. And a trip to the NCAA championship against 14-0 Montana. Villanova was trailing 10-0 when Szczur changed the game by running for a 62 yard touchdown out of the wildcard formation. Matt then ran a fake fourth down punt for a first down, leading the Wildcats to their final score and a 14-13 win. Szczur finished with 93 yards rushing on eight carries, a touchdown, and 8 yards on two catches in a Westbrook-like performance. He scored 13 touchdowns that year. We first heard about Matt Szczur when his long touchdown run for Lower Cape May Reginal stunned Holy Spirit in one of the area’s big upsets.
2013: Taylor Mason, Dana DiStefano, and Michelle Smith led Holy Spirit's girls crew to a top ranking. The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight was selected by The Press of Atlantic City as the top high school crew team. Spirit finished the year with prestigious wins in the Stotesbury Regatta and the Nationals to vault into the coveted championship selection. The team was composed of locals Taylor Mason, Dana DiStefano, Michelle Smith along with Jessica Hogan, Maggie Vesper. Megan Gleason, Lauren Slattery, Sofia Iaconelli, Bethany Desmond and Sally Widmann were on the team part of the season.
2013: Coach Paul Savell’s (Holy Spirit) Drexel men and women’s crews captured three gold medals and one silver at the Rumson Regatta.