Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Seymore, Carol I. 64, of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemicl test: penalties on Nov. 18, 2019.
Rice Jr., Frederick, 28, of Millville was arrested and charged with other jurisdiction on Nov. 18, 2019.
Baines, Alex K., 40, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with obstruct admin of law on Nov. 18, 2019.
Francis, Taji O.,36, of Brick was arrested and charged with possession/use of cds on Nov. 18, 2019.
Santiago, Nicole L., 29, of Edison was arrested and charged with possession/use of cds on Nov. 18, 2019.
Rosario-Monegro, Eric, 26, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with simple assault on Nov. 16, 2019.
Golden, Vance, 26, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possess handgun, person not to have weapons on Nov. 15, 2019.
Mack, Michael C., 27, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with possess handgun, person not to have weapons on Nov. 15, 2019.
Dorn, Tyrell D., 27, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of weapon, persons not to have weapons on Nov. 15, 2019.
Spellman-Wyatt, Alvin J., 31, of Camden – was arrested and charged with murder, poss firearm purpose, possess handgun, criminal attempt on Nov. 15, 2019.
Snow, Robert J., 23, of Elisinboro was arrested and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction on Nov. 14, 2019.
Rowell, Deshoin L., 18, of Egg Harbor Twp., was arrested and charged with possession of cds heroin, possess marijuana/ hash under on Nov. 14, 2019.
Cooper, Lamont D., 19, of Mays Landing was arrested and charged with possess marijuana/ hash under on Nov. 14, 2019.
Pettigre, Paul, 64 of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with shoplifting on Nov. 13, 2019.
